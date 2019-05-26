On quality-of-life issues, Wisconsin continues an unbroken string of successes in the race to the bottom.
Between 2013 and 2018, Wisconsin had the fourth largest drop in per-student spending for higher education. Wisconsin trails three academic titans — Mississippi, West Virginia and Oklahoma.
Every dollar of taxpayer money invested in the University of Wisconsin-Madison generates $24 for the economy. Legislators still slash $250 million from the higher education budget. They rely on the proven budget rule — penny unwise and pound really foolish.
Between 2015 and 2040, Wisconsin’s population, age 65 and older, will grow 72%. Out-migration is increasing; in-migration is decreasing, leaving a shortage of millennials to fill the jobs of baby boomers.
It’s so bad job fairs are popping-up at retirement homes.
Farms producing 79% of the nation’s milk employ immigrant labor. So, what’s the fastest way to shut down the dairy industry?
Dial 1-800-ICE.
After decades of deferred maintenance, Wisconsin roads are on death’s doorstep. Wisconsin roads are so bad car rentals limit selection to Hummers and ATVs.
Be grateful for bad roads. As the climate hoax hits and the southern United States becomes southern Sahara, the only obstacle slowing future caravans of folks streaming to Wisconsin are giant potholes.
