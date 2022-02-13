Jim Naugler: Watch tax dollars disappear in state election probe

The tired saga of election fraud has a new twist.

The story begins when the phantom fraud crusaders in the state Assembly find court rulings, elaborate recounts and the bipartisan Audit Bureau conclusion that the presidential election was “largely safe and secure” unpersuasive.

So, the state Assembly authorizes $674,000 in taxpayer money to probe for wrongdoing the courts and Audit Bureau say doesn’t exist.

Enter Michael Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice the Assembly hires to lead the probe. Gableman confesses he doesn’t know much about how elections are run. To his credit, he’s determined to prove he’s right.

Gableman subpoenas liberal mayors to take their sworn statements in secret. The mayors refuse. Gableman threatens jail time for noncompliance.

The mayors move to the courts for sanctions. Gableman doubles down on backing down and says he no longer seeks jail time.

Now, the twist. In a recent court hearing, the staff attorney charged with babysitting the project testifies Gableman hasn’t provided weekly reports as required by contract.

The staff attorney, still wiping egg off his face, admits he doesn’t know if Gableman is compiling the weekly reports nor did he try to obtain Gableman’s records.

Your tax dollars at work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0