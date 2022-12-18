Most of us have eaten foods we don’t like.

Some of us don’t like eating food reminding us when we were wrong. For instance, I’ve eaten so much crow lately I’m growing feathers.

All of us eat food with issues. One issue is savory genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

GMO plants live longer, limit waste, adjust to climate changes and boost yields.

GMO plants also cause food related allergies in some kids, may contribute to antibiotic resistance and are possibly linked to cancer.

In rare instances, eating genetically modified organisms cures baldness by turning bald guys into werewolves.

PFAS, “forever chemicals,” aren’t just in non-stick pans and well water anymore. Research shows that, globally, PFAS in rainwater “greatly exceed” safe levels.

The bad news is PFAS exceed governmental safety guidelines worldwide. Fortunately, no action is necessary. The safety guidelines are only advisory.

Another issue is monoculture. Farmers grow thousands of square miles of corn. Farmers are so successful growing this popular food, we burn it up in cars.

Critics whine that lack of biodiversity makes crops vulnerable to pests and disease requiring highly toxic pesticides and herbicides. But it’s a pittance to pay for corn syrup, cattle feed and cheaper gas.