Germany is the economic engine of Europe. From the ashes of World War II, tourists soon learn the secret to Germany’s economic miracle — pay toilets.
Caravans of tour buses descend on highway roadside convenience stores for a passenger nature break.
However, the desperate dash to the restroom stops at the turnstile’s edge. Admission is coin only. The turnstiles don’t take IOU’s and they don’t take American Express.
You inventory your pockets for loose change but you’re 10 cents short. It’s a loan from your fellow traveler or you lose the race for relief to save your briefs.
After the turnstile spits out a toilet ticket, more economic miracle: A screen built into the urinal runs thrilling hemorrhoid ads.
A small golf hole and flag painted at the base of the urinal guarantees guys shoot for a hole-in-one.
But the showstopper is the toilet seat.
As the toilet flushes, the oblong seat magically rises off the toilet bowl and turns 360 degrees while suspended in air. Simultaneously, a blue arm reaches out to disinfect the seat.
One bonus to the fabulous entertainment: The 70-cent toilet ticket gives you 50 cents off any store purchase. I chose the high fiber, uber-healthy junk food option.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.