Jim Naugler: When all else fails, give science a try
Jim Naugler: When all else fails, give science a try

Jim Naugler

Sports are sheltered-in-place, the world economy is cratering and most of us are hanging on for dear life.

What better way to escape the real world than science?

Scientists just discovered the first known animal (a parasite) that doesn’t breathe. Good thing the parasite doesn’t run for office — a candidate who never takes a breath can never lose an argument.

Women live longer than men because they have two X chromosomes while men have one. The extra X chromosome helps women maintain their brain and immune system.

When I told the Better Half I was departing first because I was one X chromosome short, she said, “Who’s going to take out the garbage?”

Whales are more likely to strand themselves on beaches during solar storms on the sun. In response, governmental officials are considering closing beaches to whales during solar storms.

Studies, plural, conclude the worst drivers drive expensive cars.

One study found the likelihood of a vehicle stopping to allow pedestrians to cross a road decreases by 3% for every extra $1,000 the car is worth.

Not true. The driver of an expensive German car will yield for a tank especially if the tank is in the intersection first.

