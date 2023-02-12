Information often comes with twin warts — misinformation and disinformation.

Misinformation is wrong or false information shared without intent to deceive. Disinformation is wrong or false information shared with intent to deceive and cause harm.

Government misinformation: Each month, clerical errors cause the Social Security Administration to declare 500 people dead when they are alive.

In the Senate Chamber, Fosdick asks Milkweed, “Why did the Social Security Administration declare Senator Foghorn dead? “

“Wishful thinking.”

Disinformation gained currency during the Cold War but dates back to 10th-century Spain. Feudal lords commissioned poetry defaming their neighbors then hired messengers to spread the word.

A typically nasty poem might accuse another lord of adultery — or worse.

Once, a poet beseeched his lord to choose another adulteress because nothing rhymed with Lady St Orange.

Disinformation has consequences. A viral conspiracy theory, called Pizzagate, claimed the Clintons used a pizza restaurant to front a pedophile sex ring.

On cue, a guy with an AR-15 entered the pizza restaurant to rescue the children. He found no children but he found his rescue fantasy costs four years in prison.

The pizza joint could use a warning sign that reads: “Beware of dog … and false rumors. Only pizza sold here.”