Jim Naugler: When it comes to laws, voters appear ahead of politicians

Fact is, we’re a nation of lawbreakers: Jaywalking, littering, pirating movies and music, gambling and texting while driving.

Speeding tops many lists. Personally, cruise control is my “keep out of jail free” card. My lead foot’s so bad, I need cruise control just to leave the driveway.

Some saws are made to be broken. The Better Half once reminded me of the time I removed the tag on the mattress that read, “Do not remove under penalty of law.”

For lawbreaking on an industrial scale, a Gallup poll found 49% of US adults have tried marijuana. Even discounting for presidential candidates who tried pot but did not inhale, this is an impressive number.

Another poll found two-thirds of Americans think marijuana should be legalized. Thirty states, including deep red Oklahoma, have legalized marijuana for medicinal use.

Why medicinal use? Because quality weed reduces nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy, promotes sleep for chronic pain sufferers, improves mood and quality of life and more.

Yet, pot consumption for recreational use remains illegal in 41 states.

Alcohol, however, is responsible for 90,000 (est.) deaths and it’s linked to addiction, domestic violence, violent crimes, cancer, depression, suicide and anxiety.

Alcohol is legal.

Brownies anyone?