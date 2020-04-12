Jim Naugler: When the dog barks, bark back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These mindless thoughts that escaped quarantine may disturb some readers. If you have young children, it’s probably wise to turn off the sound now.

You know you have cabin fever when the dog barks and you bark back.

Why did Uncle Harry substitute a martini for rubbing alcohol to make homemade hand sanitizer? Taste.

Why won’t quarantines cause a baby-boom? Social distancing.

“I love the social distancing rule. I’ve never felt so safe on a first date,” said Lena. “Where did you two go?” asked Gracie. “A video chat room.”

You know you have cabin fever when you crave fried pickles in chocolate.

Survey questioner to shopper: “Why are you buying a cart full of toilet paper?”

Shopper: “Coronavirus. You can never be too cautious. Besides, it was toilet paper or a teddy bear. At least I can use the toilet paper.”

Fosdick and Milkweed meet at the checkout counter. Fosdick: “Finally, stores limit each customer to one pack of toilet paper. No more hoarding, price gouging or empty shelves.”

Milkweed: “You’re right. You have to be a fool to panic buy rolls of toilet paper. Now, if I can just unload the garage full of 2-ply extra soft.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0