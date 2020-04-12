Jim Naugler: When the dog barks, bark back
0 comments
A BIT OF HUMOR

Jim Naugler: When the dog barks, bark back

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jim Naugler

Jim Naugler

These mindless thoughts that escaped quarantine may disturb some readers. If you have young children, it’s probably wise to turn off the sound now.

You know you have cabin fever when the dog barks and you bark back.

Why did Uncle Harry substitute a martini for rubbing alcohol to make homemade hand sanitizer? Taste.

Why won’t quarantines cause a baby-boom? Social distancing.

“I love the social distancing rule. I’ve never felt so safe on a first date,” said Lena. “Where did you two go?” asked Gracie. “A video chat room.”

You know you have cabin fever when you crave fried pickles in chocolate.

Survey questioner to shopper: “Why are you buying a cart full of toilet paper?”

Shopper: “Coronavirus. You can never be too cautious. Besides, it was toilet paper or a teddy bear. At least I can use the toilet paper.”

Fosdick and Milkweed meet at the checkout counter. Fosdick: “Finally, stores limit each customer to one pack of toilet paper. No more hoarding, price gouging or empty shelves.”

Milkweed: “You’re right. You have to be a fool to panic buy rolls of toilet paper. Now, if I can just unload the garage full of 2-ply extra soft.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up
Columnists

Commentary: A virus is raging. The economy is in free fall. Why Trump's approval rating is still going up

The number of cases of COVID-19 is soaring in the United States. The economy is in free fall. Tens of millions of Americans are locked down in their homes. Hospitals around the country are becoming overwhelmed by the day. The U.S. is arguably facing its most severe crisis since World War II. Yet despite the worsening pandemic and withering criticism of President Donald Trump's performance by ...

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's main hurdle to reelection isn't the pandemic, it's him

It's too early to have anything close to a clear vision of the effect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the 2020 presidential election, but rest assured, it will make a difference. But to whose advantage? The pandemic has effectively muscled former Vice President Joe Biden out of the spotlight. Wisely holed up in his Delaware home, Biden has done a series of on-air television interviews and ...

Commentary: Looks like Rudy Giuliani is now advising Trump on COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine. Yikes
Columnists

Commentary: Looks like Rudy Giuliani is now advising Trump on COVID-19 and hydroxychloroquine. Yikes

With the COVID-19 pandemic intensifying and the economy cratering, can the United States survive another injection of Rudy Giuliani? It looks like we're about to find out. The Washington Post reports that the former mayor of New York City is taking time off from his relentless pursuit of Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian hiding spot of the Democratic National Committee's email server to become a ...

Commentary: Trump and journalists' symbiotic loathing: Reporters should stop overreacting to every attack by the president
Columnists

Commentary: Trump and journalists' symbiotic loathing: Reporters should stop overreacting to every attack by the president

In addition to the usual rambling and nonsense, President Donald Trump's daily briefings of efforts to contain and combat the coronavirus have featured another regular bit that has begun to reoccur with dreadful predictability. It goes like this: The president is asked a question by a reporter. The president then insults that reporter. Within two minutes, the reporter's name begins to trend on ...

Commentary: COVID-19 'Shock Doctrine' has begun
Columnists

Commentary: COVID-19 'Shock Doctrine' has begun

In some places, the need for a collective response to the coronavirus crisis is bringing out the best of humanity, as people and mutual aid groups work to help and protect others. Unfortunately, some people are already using this crisis to push through devastating changes that will enrich polluters and harm public health. Take the $2 trillion relief package Congress passed to provide emergency ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News