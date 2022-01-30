Jim Naugler: When walking beats driving, and more

The city of La Crosse plans to install four-way stop signs at six intersections. There’re so many stop signs, it’s faster to dismount and walk your car through town.

During the hearing, a resident complained the stop signs could impact bike lanes. A chorus of board members allegedly responded, “Since when have stop signs ever slowed bicycles?”

Elsewhere, a Walleye, a Smallmouth Bass and a Northern Pike walk into a bar and order three Muddy Mississippis.

“Can you believe it,” says the stunned bass, “the county has an ordinance decreeing if you’re fishing on Lake Onalaska, a body of water four miles wide and up to 40 feet deep, the lake is a river.”

“It’s a ploy to allow the county to regulate fishing,” chimes in the pike.

The bass and the pike turn to the walleye quietly nursing his Muddy Mississippi.

“You guys don’t speak Walleye, do you?”

“No, why?” they ask.

“Lake Onalaska is Walleye for ‘Little River.’”

Next, a Windsor man went on trial for killing and dismembering his parents. Even more horrific, he lied to the police — proof the cover-up is worse than the crime.

Newest lottery: La Crosse district schools are ending onsite COVID testing.

