Jim Naugler: Why didn't DNR share data on well water?
Jim Naugler: Why didn't DNR share data on well water?

Jim Naugler

Big surprise, the Wisconsin DNR failed to voluntarily disclose data of polluted wells.

Consequently, for 10 years, folks in Brice Prairie cluelessly drank water from contaminated wells.

So why the silence? In theory, the DNR is charged with looking out for our health and safety. In reality, the DNR’s mission statement says: “What you don’t know won’t hurt you.”

The DNR treated the pollution data like it was double top secret. If it did release polluted well data on a need-to-know basis, folks drinking contaminated water had no need to know. It’s just common sense.

The DNR relied on two established privileges to withhold critical data: the “hide-and-seek” privilege and the “blame-the-victim” privilege.

The “hide-and-seek” privilege operates on a simple maxim — no seek; no peek. La Crosse County officials had to compel the DNR to disgorge testing records.

The “blame-the-victim” privilege shifts the blame for folks unknowingly drinking contaminated water from the DNR, which holds the damning data, to citizens, who don’t.

Under this theory, private well owners should have tested their wells annually for nitrates which are odorless, colorless and tasteless.

After all, if private well water is so safe, why does drinking water come in plastic bottles?

