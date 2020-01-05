Jim Naugler: Why not fill potholes with fruitcakes?
A BIT OF HUMOR

Jim Naugler: Why not fill potholes with fruitcakes?

Jim Naugler

Jim Naugler

At holiday season’s end, there’s gift wrap on the floor, confetti on the streets and it’s time for news leftovers.

Reuter’s reports police arrested an Arizona man for shooting at the moon with a handgun. The guy’s a total loser. The moon is 2,159 miles wide and he missed.

The record for oldest cake belongs to a cake found in an Egyptian tomb after 4,176 years. It must be a fruitcake. Fruitcakes last forever, are completely inedible and require no mummification.

Omaha, Nebraska, has many potholes and they’re big. They’re so big, an ambulance hit a pothole and stopped a man’s heart attack.

In McComb, Mississippi, local residents decorated a pothole with tinsel, a star and a traffic cone. Some residents wanted to protest with lights and presents.

So, what do you give a pothole that has everything? Asphalt.

In non-news, a hotel receptionist offers the Better Half and me bottled water then asks, “How do you want your water — shaken or stirred?”

As an electric airport courtesy cart passes us, an angry woman passenger, with arms crossed and wearing a deep scowl, glares at the back of the driver’s head. Unfazed, the driver says, “Lady, next time you drive.”

