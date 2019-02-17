To quote the immortal bard, Klondike Fosdick, “Is it trivial pursuit or pursuit of trivia that is the question?”
Fact: More people suffer heart attacks and more cars break down on Mondays than any other day.
This means the worst thing you can possibly do is drive to the hospital with a heart attack on Mondays.
What does a human brain have in common with a cucumber? Not IQ. Compared to politicians who force Coast Guard members into food pantries with a shutdown, the cucumber is a genius.
No, it’s water. The human brain is 80 percent to 85 percent water. The apple is 86 percent water and the cucumber is 96 percent.
When the brain has a full reserve of water, it functions at capacity.
So that explains it — I’ve gone through life badly dehydrated.
Twelve percent of the Earth’s surface is permanently covered in ice and snow…
Correction, was permanently ice covered.
The largest menu item in the world occasionally appears at a Bedouin wedding.
Recipe: Stuff cooked eggs into cooked fish. Stuff fish into cooked chickens. Stuff chickens into roasted sheep. Stuff roasted sheep into a whole camel. Cook to taste.
For the health conscious, substitute egg whites for eggs.
