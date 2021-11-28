jim Naugler 

At long last, life has finally returned to abnormal.
The doctor consults with parents and their son: “So Johnny will get a battery of mandated vaccines: tetanus, measles, mumps and chicken pox. Any problem?”
“No problem”, the parents reply.
“How about the kid’s dose of COVID vaccine?”
“Big problem.”
Blanche prepares for the evening: Bullet proof vest—check; bear spray—check; serve on school board at 6 p.m. meeting—check.
Fosdick and Milkweed meet over brats and beer. “So, Fosdick, what do you think of mask mandates?”
“No question, mask mandates are absolutely essential whenever you’re robbing a bank.”
“Where do you stand on COVID vaccines?” asks Milkweed.
“Won’t touch them. COVID vaccines are deadly. Five unnecessary deaths are linked to taking a COVID vaccine out of a mere 442 million doses administered. Those are pretty grim odds.”
“You’re anti-vax then?”
“No, I’m pro-freedom. I can do what I want when I want without being coerced by the corrupt nanny state illegally attempting to impose vaccine mandates. This is the US of A not Communist China.”
“Ok, Fosdick, what’s the difference between killing someone and spreading a disease that can kill someone?”
“Stupid question, Milkweed. Killing someone is a crime.”