Jim Naugler:

Jim Naugler

jim Naugler 

At long last, life has finally returned to abnormal.

The doctor consults with parents and their son: “So Johnny will get a battery of mandated vaccines: tetanus, measles, mumps and chicken pox. Any problem?”

“No problem”, the parents reply.

“How about the kid’s dose of COVID vaccine?”

“Big problem.”

Blanche prepares for the evening: Bullet proof vest—check; bear spray—check; serve on school board at 6 p.m. meeting—check.

Fosdick and Milkweed meet over brats and beer. “So, Fosdick, what do you think of mask mandates?”

“No question, mask mandates are absolutely essential whenever you’re robbing a bank.”

“Where do you stand on COVID vaccines?” asks Milkweed.

“Won’t touch them. COVID vaccines are deadly. Five unnecessary deaths are linked to taking a COVID vaccine out of a mere 442 million doses administered. Those are pretty grim odds.”

“You’re anti-vax then?”

“No, I’m pro-freedom. I can do what I want when I want without being coerced by the corrupt nanny state illegally attempting to impose vaccine mandates. This is the US of A not Communist China.”

“Ok, Fosdick, what’s the difference between killing someone and spreading a disease that can kill someone?”

“Stupid question, Milkweed. Killing someone is a crime.”

