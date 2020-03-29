Jim Naugler:
COVID-19 stalked us halfway around the world.

Before COVID-19, the Better Half books a trip to India, Nepal and Bhutan including a business conference in India.

Will, a renowned infectious disease doctor, warns me flying to Asia is crazy. His advice is a huge relief — I’m qualified to go.

Of the three countries, Bhutan ranks in the top three must-see travel destinations. India has the Taj Mahal; Nepal has Everest but Bhutan has happiness.

Bhutan is rated the happiest country in Asia.

When we arrive in Delhi, India, pandemic fear precedes us. The flight from Delhi to Katmandu, Nepal, looks like an emergency ward. Flight attendants wear surgical masks and latex gloves and, just before landing, fumigate the cabin.

The night before our Bhutan flight, Bhutan reports its first coronavirus patient and its last tourist. It voids all foreign visas.

The day we fly to India, New Delhi announces all visas are void in 24 hours and Washington declares it’s pulling up the drawbridge to Europe. Time to abandon ship. All that’s left are mixed metaphors.

As we disembark the plane in Minneapolis, the flight attendant confides, “This is the last plane out of Amsterdam for the next 30 days.”

