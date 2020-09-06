Jim Palmer: Why 'A Blueprint for Change' is critical for communities and cops alike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the tragic death of George Floyd in May, the topic of police reform has been elevated to the forefront of the public consciousness like never before.

After the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, the national reckoning over policing has become even more intense and polarized.

In the eyes of many, it seems, a person has to choose between supporting the cause for social justice or supporting the police.

Against the backdrop of an election season, it would almost appear as though the middle ground has become the third rail of contemporary American politics.

As a result of this dynamic, very little progress has been made relative to the various reform proposals that have been offered at nearly every level of government during the last few months.

We appear to be losing our collective ability to engage in a reasonable discourse on policing, and by our extension, to take any meaningful action to improve the world around us.

This is detrimental to everyone—including police officers.

This climate was the impetus for the comprehensive series of detailed reforms recently unveiled by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.