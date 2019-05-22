Heaven on a spoon is what Norwegians know as Rommegrot.
They know exactly what to do with cream, butter, sugar, flour and sweet spices. The delightful dessert will be on the menu with other Norwegian treats and coffee at Old Main’s Norwegian Holiday celebration at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23.
The date moves Old Main’s celebration away from Syttende Mai with the hope that people from other communities can get together to help celebrate the Norwegian legacy of Gale College. Admission is $10 for adults.
The celebration at Old Main in Galesville, 20869 College Ave., is our region’s opportunity to carry forward the legacy of historic Gale College. The main building stands as a reminder of Norwegian American contributions to our cultural heritage.
The art of two Gale College Alumni will be on display. Two paintings by Johannes Rindahl will be unveiled, which are the gift of Hardie’s Creek Lutheran Church. Rindahl attended what was Galesville University in the 19th century.
Works of Gibby Rall will be on display in the room where refreshments are served. He attended the school during its Norwegian Lutheran years when it was Gale College.
Dr. Pamela Kelly will bring a program from extremely well accomplished students to represent the music program that was well known during the years of Gale College—1901-1938. The Norwegian Folk Singers from Blair will sing for the occasion. Norwegian treats will be served during the intermission.
The volunteers who operate the Old Main venue and program hope everyone in our region will see the value of Old Main for preserving the heritage of this pioneering, educational venture from western Wisconsin’s early pioneer days into the 20th century.
It’s always a treat for Old Main people to welcome newcomers into our heritage, and to remember that the people from our past had expectations for us to include new people in a creative future. Conversation at intermission is always stimulating and fun. Our history center will be open.
Jim Riley, Galesville
