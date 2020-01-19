Jim Riley: 80 years is a lot of living, learning

I will celebrate my 80th birthday Jan. 26.
I don’t want it to be said that I’m 80 years young. I’m proud of all my years.
People my age are the ones who ushered in rock and roll during our early high school years. We engaged with the Civil Rights Movement and sang the songs of justice while we were in our twenties.
We heard the screams of younger people when the Beatles appeared in the United States. We loved the Beatles, too. We have fond memories of Woodstock whether we were there or not.
I don’t want those years taken from me.
We became parents, and we stood for improving educational systems. Some of us messed up with drugs and dysfunctional behaviors along the way. Some of us died in wartime battles protecting the rest of us, or in accidents and life-ending illnesses. As a survivor, I treasure all my years.
A few years ago I wrote a book titled “Who Made Your World Bigger” that called attention to the previous generation of people who enlarged my world.
All my life I’ve been introduced to new experiences by people older and younger than I. I’ve learned that in many ways the arts are who we are.
I’ve learned to like art and music that was strange to me at first. I’ve grown with the process, and I want to keep growing.
It’s a reason I value my position as arts chairman at Old Main in Galesville and being head of the Charles Wesley Center for Sacred Music and Arts at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Winona.
Our acoustic auditoriums, Steinway grand pianos and organs open doors for people to perform the old songs and the new. We hear from students; we hear from professional performers trying out new things, and we hear university faculty bringing their best to the listening public.
These buildings are historic treasures that also provide spaces for the work of local artists to be seen and stories to be told.
Dr. Christopher Mechell, classical pianist, of St. Cloud University, will help celebrate my birthday with a classical concert at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Old Main in Galesville. Everyone is invited. Donations will help support student stipends for the “Gale Star” program at Old Main.
We who have turned 80 should be proud to claim all our years.
We’ve learned a lot, and we have years left to keep learning and sharing.
Younger people have brought new styles and new issues to the table. It’s always time to stay engaged — so let’s party on with people younger and older.
Rev. Jim Riley is chair of the performing arts committee at Old Main in Galesville and heads the Charles Wesley Center for Sacred Music and Arts at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Winona.