Jim Riley: 80 years is a lot of living, learning

I will celebrate my 80th birthday Jan. 26.

I don’t want it to be said that I’m 80 years young. I’m proud of all my years.

People my age are the ones who ushered in rock and roll during our early high school years. We engaged with the Civil Rights Movement and sang the songs of justice while we were in our twenties.

We heard the screams of younger people when the Beatles appeared in the United States. We loved the Beatles, too. We have fond memories of Woodstock whether we were there or not.

I don’t want those years taken from me.

We became parents, and we stood for improving educational systems. Some of us messed up with drugs and dysfunctional behaviors along the way. Some of us died in wartime battles protecting the rest of us, or in accidents and life-ending illnesses. As a survivor, I treasure all my years.

A few years ago I wrote a book titled “Who Made Your World Bigger” that called attention to the previous generation of people who enlarged my world.

All my life I’ve been introduced to new experiences by people older and younger than I. I’ve learned that in many ways the arts are who we are.