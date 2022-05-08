Jim Szymalak: Key survey to evaluate free speech on UW campuses

I want to believe it is “just” ignorance of the law because the alternative is far more disheartening and troubling. Recently, UW-L administrators informally amended its sidewalk chalking policy to bar profanity and identifying university officials by name. This came after selectively removing all chalked messages criticizing School of Education administration.

Initially, university officials justified the removal as remediating vandalism, but they apparently now realize it is hard to be a vandal for doing what the university’s chalking policy explicitly authorizes. Now, the effort is to constrain the message.

Under the law, profanity is not obscenity, and I am confident that our students can survive reading it. Additionally, the law does not confer anonymity on university officials — students are free to criticize “Dean ******” as much as they choose (not sure how one can reconcile an alleged school administrator right to anonymity with the presence of their university-hosted, publicly accessible, profile webpage).

Criticism of government officials is at the core of the First Amendment’s protection. As a state university, this includes UW-L administrators — with the privilege of public service comes being the object of public grievance.

The dialogue is not always as civil as we may hope. The United States Supreme Court, in its seminal New York Times Co. v. Sullivan decision on defamation, affirmed that “debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials[.]”

Life at a regional public university is laser-focused on the three R’s — recruitment, ‘rollment, and retention. With the state of legislative and taxpayer support, it is unlikely that the “sifting and winnowing” for truth will unseat these priorities in the foreseeable future. The thought of one family losing interest in UW-L after reading critical chalking during a campus tour likely terrifies administrators.

Though one may empathize with the university’s plight, it does not justify infringing the Constitutionally protected rights of our students. No, the ends do not justify the means. Yes, I, too, wish the dialogue was more civil, but that is no reason to censor. Instead of censoring, identify the underlying symptoms that led to the students’ expression. Instead of dwelling on the frustration with the chalkers, celebrate the civic engagement that we so often lament is lacking among students.

This fall, undergraduate students at the 13 University of Wisconsin System campuses will be surveyed for their thoughts on campus free speech, viewpoint diversity, and self-censorship. The project is funded by the Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and the survey has been designed in collaboration with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, and is overseen by a bi-partisan advisory board. It was delayed to the fall due to resistance from UW System Chancellors.

These recent events, however, only underscore the importance of a methodologically sound evaluation of the state of free speech on campus, and I look forward to UW-L’s support and cooperation upon the survey’s launch.

Dr. Jim Szymalak is an affiliated faculty member with the Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and was formerly a civil rights legal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower & Reserve Affairs. The opinions expressed above are his alone.

