Joan Easton Lentz: Looking out for our feathered friends

Thousands of birders in the Western Hemisphere will take part in the annual, 119-year-old Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

These tallies are conducted in prearranged circles within a seven-mile radius of a central point. At least 30 such circles exist in Southern California, and counts in each are held during a planned 24-hour period, rain or shine.

Bird lovers will no doubt list California scrub jays and acorn woodpeckers, but they may also catch glimpses of rarer travelers, such as a palm warbler or a thick-billed kingbird that stayed to spend the winter.

The Christmas count is usually a welcome ritual for bird lovers and naturalists.

This year, however, it will be something of a grim reckoning. In September, a team of scientists published an ambitious study of more than 500 North American bird species, painstakingly comparing counts over time.

The results made headlines and shocked even experts: There are almost 3 billion fewer birds in North America than there were 50 years ago. Among the vanishing are some species — meadowlarks and finches, for instance — that used to be abundant.