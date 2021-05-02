Joe Dalum: Rebuilding from COVID should include improved truck fuel efficiency standards

As a first step, trucks, buses, and especially vocational trucks, such as utility trucks, step vans, refuse trucks, and refrigerated trucks, can significantly benefit from the electrification of stationary operations, resulting in many hours of engine-off use of equipment, accessories and tools, such as zero-emissions operation of pumps, compressors, generators, and Transport Refrigeration Units (TRUs). Currently these trucks idle for many hours a day and solutions are in production that provide zero emissions stationary operation.

Have you noticed how semi-trucks that are stationary are usually running? That’s because even when they aren’t moving freight, they still need to power things like air conditioning or heating a sleeper cab, as well as providing electricity for other services.

It doesn’t have to be that way. Companies like ours already develop and sell hybrid and worksite electrification systems for large trucks that can enable them to significantly reduce idle time and the use of fuel. That cuts GHG emissions by up to 52% and smog-causing NOx by up to 96% while providing improved acceleration, quieter worksite operation, and reduced operating and maintenance costs. This helps clean our air, reduce costs for businesses and consumers, and is quieter, so you can hear a little more of life going on around you.