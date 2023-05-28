Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As the Wisconsin Legislature considers funding for completion of the Prairie Springs Science Center and Cowley Hall demolition at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, we wish to thank business and community leaders, faculty, students and alumni, and current and former legislators from our area who have worked to support our vital project.

Completing Prairie Springs is crucial to supporting economic growth and business development.

A total of 87 percent of graduates of UW-L’s College of Science and Health remain in Wisconsin to work – a powerful testament to our ability to stem brain drain to other states.

Business and community leaders have testified before the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee and made personal appeals to support completion of Prairie Springs.

Prairie Springs has received endorsement letters from Kwik Trip, Mayo Clinic Health System, Bellin and Gundersen Health System, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Trane Technologies, Dairyland Power Cooperative, Festival Foods, The Weber Group, Quartz Health Solutions, La Crosse Area Development Corp., 7 Rivers Alliance and the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

And the project has received powerful video endorsements from some of those businesses as well as such valued partners as J.F. Brennan Co. who bring internship, research and employment opportunities for our terrific students and graduates.

This support has been heartening for everyone who cares about UW-L.

We look forward to personally thanking our many friends who have worked tirelessly in support of Prairie Springs.

Your dedication and friendship to UW-L are exceptional.