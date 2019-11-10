The Supreme Court of the United States last month heard arguments in a handful of cases that stand to redefine discrimination laws for Wisconsin residents and businesses.
The cases, slated for decisions this spring, look at discrimination related to age, race and sexual orientation and could potentially impact Wisconsin laws, which appear to be ahead of their federal counterparts.
The first case, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, will decide whether Title VII prohibits discrimination against people based on the fact that they are transgender.
Title VII is the section of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibits discrimination based on sex, race, color, national origin and religion.
When the law passed nearly 60 years ago, a primary impetus for it was discrimination against women, which explains why the definition covers sex. The question now is whether the statute’s inclusion of the term “sex” encompasses sexual orientation.
In Wisconsin, state law already protects workers from discrimination based on their sexual orientation. Ironically, that state statute lends credence to the idea that if federal legislators wanted to prevent discrimination based upon sexual orientation at the federal level, they should have used similar orientation language when penning the bill. If the court determines Title VII does not protect workers from discrimination based on orientation, that means workers cannot take such cases to the federal level where they might find better protection, and the EEOC wouldn’t administer those claims.
Two other cases examine race and age discrimination. They’re based on two different statutes, both questioning whether actions taken by businesses would have happened “but for” the discrimination.
“But for” refers to causation, whether employers would have taken the negative action against an employee were it not for the unlawful discrimination based on age or race. In the age discrimination case, a pharmacist at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Florida alleges that she and two other employees over age 50 were not promoted, despite recommendations from its human resources office and requests from doctors, and that the VA promoted two pharmacists under age 40 instead — thereby allegedly violating the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967. Here, the court is deciding whether the plaintiff must prove that but for her age, she would have received the promotion.
The race discrimination case, however, doesn’t look at discrimination in the employment arena, but it does examine but-for causation. In this case, Byron Allen, an African-American entrepreneur and owner of Entertainment Studios Network, attempted to sue Comcast, the nation’s largest cable company, for its decision not to carry his company’s programming.
Entertainment Studios alleges that Comcast had expressed interest but then changed what Allen’s company needed to do to secure the contract while providing space to white-owned networks.
It’s rooted in a federal law providing equal rights for all in the U.S. to make and enforce contracts, file lawsuits and benefit from all other laws and proceedings enjoyed by white citizens.
The question again before the court is whether that law, 42 U.S.C. § 1981, still provides a remedy in the absence of but-for causation. The proponents of the use of but-for causation assert that you cannot prove unlawful discrimination unless the actions taken against the party would have only been taken but-for their race, age, disability, etc.
Opponents of the but-for causation test claim that claimants should only be required to demonstrate that race, age, disability, etc. were a factor in the decision to take the adverse action against them.
Adoption of the but-for test has occurred in some disability cases recently in the state of Wisconsin.
Citizens should keep an eye on these cases and notify their state and federal legislators if they prefer a certain outcome because all of these cases are statutory in nature and therefore can be amended and modified as is necessary if a court adopts a standard with which the Legislature and citizenry disagree.
