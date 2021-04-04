Joel Brennan: How the Wisconsin GOP became the party of 'no'

In March, acting at the direction of their leadership, Republican legislators on the State Building Commission said “NO” to veterans, “NO” to students who are deaf or hard of hearing, “NO” to UW students, “NO” to mental health patients, “NO” to economic development, and “NO” to life safety across the state.

All told, each Republican member voted “NO” 88 times on building and infrastructure projects that will benefit residents of our state. Why did they vote against the needs of so many? Pure politics. For Republican legislators, politics come first before the needs and priorities of the people.

For more than 50 years, or since the show “Bonanza” was on primetime, the State Building Commission has been one of few remaining places where Republicans and Democrats set aside politics to plan for and invest in long-term infrastructure projects.

And over those five decades, regardless of which political party has been in charge, the Building Commission has met its obligation outlined in the law to act affirmatively on the Governor’s proposed capital budget before forwarding it to the legislature by the deadline in early April.