John Andersen: In Wisconsin, firefighters watched in silence

20 years. 20 years is a long time no matter how old you are. For some people 20 years encompasses an entire life time. Others, half a life time and still others a third of a lifetime or less. My parents’ generation remembers where they were on December 7, 1941. I clearly remember where I was on September 11, 2001.

I was a State of Wisconsin Fire Prevention Coordinator and on that bright Tuesday morning I had an appointment with Bloomer Fire Chief Rod Schmidt. We were doing an early morning inspection. We completed the inspection and Rod went back to work; I headed back to the office. State cars in that day did not have Sirius Satellite radio so I tuned to Wisconsin Public Radio to catch the hourly news.

After a few remarks and with some confusion, WPR was reporting that an airplane had hit one of the World Trade Center Towers and emergency service units were enroute. I had never been in that area of New York City but having departed Newark Airport, I knew where they were and had a fair idea as to the layout of what would be later termed ground zero.