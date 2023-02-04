I have been following the proposed “merger” between the City of Eau Claire Fire Department and the City of Altoona Fire Department with more than a passing interest. These proposals come and go with amazing frequency. The Wisconsin Policy Forum is a prime mover in many of these mergers so a closer look is in order.

The definition of “merger” is not quite as simple as people believe. Investopedia defines a merger this way: “a merger is an agreement that unites two existing companies into one new company. There are several types of mergers and also several reasons why companies’ complete mergers. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are commonly done to expand a company’s reach, expand into new segments, or gain market share. All of these are done to increase shareholder value.”

In the proposed merger between the Eau Claire Fire Department and the Altoona Fire Department, the Altoona Fire Department would cease to exist. The Eau Claire Fire Department would expand its reach, gain a new market share and increase shareholder value of the citizens of the City of Eau Claire by gaining additional funding of the Eau Claire City Fire Department. “Shareholders” in the City of Altoona would lose their fire department and become contributors to Eau Claire’s tax base to offset the increased cost of the merger.

Now before anyone accuses me of being anti Eau Claire Fire Department, nothing could be further from the truth. Probably half of the Eau Claire Fire Department is now made up of firefighters I know. They are great people and excellent firefighters. How do I know this? Because many of them worked for the Chippewa Fire District, the Altoona Fire Department, the City of Chippewa Falls Fire Department or other fire departments I have worked with over my 45 years of fire service.

In reviewing numbers provided from the public record regarding the Altoona Fire Department, a trend is visible. Altoona Fire Department’s requests for emergency medical service are going up. Altoona Fire Department’s requests for fire calls is increasing slightly. Yet from looking at the numbers and doing some basic math, the Altoona Fire Department could easily proceed by using the combination fire service model of hiring career staff for emergency medical services (ambulances) and as first out firefighters yet continuing to augment fire fighting forces with paid on call members. This model, widely used across Wisconsin and the nation, is the most cost effective and the most productive.

Career fire departments often state the numbers of firefighters they have on the department. However, of a 75-person fire department 50 are off at any one time. The ratio on duty to off duty is 1/3 to 2/3. That staffing is consistent with what is called the Los Angeles or California model of scheduling. That model is 1 day on, 1 day off, 1 day on, 1 day off, 1 day on then 4 days off. So, in the above example a staff of 75 firefighters, 25 would be on duty at any one time.

Every fire department that runs ems (ambulance service) knows their cost per person (per capita) of running the service. More than likely that fire department does not charge its contracted municipalities the full cost of doing business. There is another way to help.

Have county government(s) issue a tax levy under ss 59.54: the statute reads (1) ” Ambulances. The board may purpurchase, equip, operate and maintain ambulances and contract for ambulance service with one or more providers for conveyance of the sick or injured and make reasonable charges for the use thereof” thus a county wide tax for ems providors.

If Altoona and Eau Claire Fire Departments “merged,” I am certain the Eau Claire Fire Department would not keep the 40 paid on call firefighters that Altoona has. Altoona’s loss would be other fire departments gain. Chippewa Fire District, Township Fire Department, Fall Creek Fire Department and Wheaton Fire Rescue would gain very well-trained members.

Finally, having dealt with the City of Eau Claire Government since 1976 as a resident of the Town of Hallie now Village of Lake Hallie, beware of the City of Eau Claire bearing gifts. Look that gift horse in the mouth big time; It is never what it seems.