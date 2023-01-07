John Andersen: Thanks Betty, Lee and Jim for your service

I hope you had a great New Year’s and are getting back to a sense of normal. This is the weekend our Christmas decorations come down and the tree bids us a fond farewell. Not to be outdone there are dedicated public servants I wish to say not good bye but Best Wishes to.

Best Wishes to retiring Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk who is retiring after 15 years of service and 45 years in law enforcement. Jim entered law enforcement the same time I became a firefighter for the Chippewa Fire District. I worked many scenes with him and found him to be an extremely competent law enforcement officer and a good friend. Jim you be missed.

Best Wishes to Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas who is retiring after 32 years with the City of Chippewa Falls Fire Department. I have been very fortunate to have known Lee for his entire career. Fire Chiefs come in all shapes, sizes and personal attributes. I always admired Lee for his professionalism and dedication.

Different times require different types of leadership. Lee was a perfect fit for his time. He has a great personality and a subtle wit about him. When the Chippewa Fire District worked with the Chippewa Falls Fire Department, Lee’s quiet leadership and professionalism shone through all situations. Lee you will be missed.

Betty Collins, the dispatcher and administrative assistant at the Lake Hallie Police Department, opens a new chapter in her life after serving LHPD for 34 years. Betty’s last day was December 30. I first met Betty when I was doing fire inspections for the Chippewa Fire District. At that time the Town of Hallie police department as it was known was located in the former Gower School building.

I have known Betty for all of those 34 years. Betty has earned the respect of the Lake Hallie Police Officers, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and all the firefighters at the Hallie Station of the Chippewa Fire District. Betty’s official title was dispatcher but she went far beyond that job description.

Every successful organization has a Betty working for it. They are people that work tirelessly behind the scenes creating a steady and positive work environment out of chaos. The Town/Village/Lake Hallie Police Department/Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department was fortunate to have Betty work for them.

I have seen Betty handle outraged, belligerent and downright ugly people who appeared at her office window to demand outrageous things. I have seen Betty calm concerned parents and kids when they were required to meet with a police officer. I have seen Betty explain some complicated requirements regarding the motor vehicle code and tell people that it was their responsibility to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles and straighten out the problem they themselves created.

One of society’s greatest problems is that we do not appreciate the Betty’s of this world. The positions they hold require integrity, honesty and the ability to deal with the wide range of the human experience; without telling someone to go pound sand. Unfortunately, many of those positions are held by women and many times such positions are under paid and underappreciated. It has only been in the last few years that society has begun to appreciate the work of administrative assistants, clerks, teachers and the people we trust our kids and senior citizens with. We still have a long way to go. “Women’s work” is the backbone of America’s economy.

Betty’s retirement did not receive the coverage that Jim or Lee’s did. But there was a cake and a plaque for the occasion and many of her friends and acquaintances showed up to bid her a fond farewell and a happy retirement. I will miss seeing her at the Lake Hallie PD.

Public service is not a thing right now. Times are relatively good and people are not attracted to fire, police and ems as they were in the past. All three careers are a promising field to go into. At the end of your career there is a pension and though the careers are not outstanding payers the benefits are generally pretty good.

Betty, Lee and Jim thank you for your years of service; Congratulations and best wishes to you.