John Havlicek: Require masks in School District of La Crosse

Second, we know that the delta variant is much more likely to infect children, our students. They are catching COVID much more frequently, and their symptoms are much more serious, than prior to vaccines being available. I sincerely hope that everyone aged 12-18 is getting vaccinated, but I know that some won’t, and I know that some cannot due to other health concerns. They are being put at a terrible risk if they are exposed to this deadly delta variant. In order for them to also be able to be in school in person, they must be safe.

Then, we know that even if we are vaccinated (as I am, and as are most teachers and as are many but not all of our students) we can still get the delta variant, even if the symptoms are milder, and (here is the crucial piece) we can transmit it just as much as someone who is unvaccinated. So, a teacher can get the delta variant at school, and then carry it home to their vaccine-ineligible 9-year-old child, or their immunocompromised family member who lives with them. Or, a student can take it home to their parent or grandparent, etc., who is unvaccinated for whatever reason, and that person can die from the exposure. So, the students’ families are now at risk, the teachers’ families are now at risk, despite them taking all precautions possible, because they are in schools that have not taken the basic precaution of requiring masks.