John Havlicek: Steps needed before reopening schools

As we near the end of the school year, it is time to make wise decisions about the 2020-2021 school year.

We need to balance several different, and sometimes competing, needs and interests. We must have some sort of educational continuity for our students.

The school personnel must be able to do our jobs with a reasonable degree of safety, and with achievable goals and flexible demands upon us. Families must have the support they need to function in what may be a very new reality.

Finally, every single student must be able to learn what they need, while still being safe, and having guaranteed access to what they need to thrive.

The basic ethos of our teachers’ union is that what is best for the group, is best for all our members. We stand together to do what is right, what is best for students, parents, staff and community, and we always have.

To that end, our La Crosse Education Association believes we must engage in the following work in order to start school again in September 2020: