John Havlicek: Steps needed before reopening schools

As we near the end of the school year, it is time to make wise decisions about the 2020-2021 school year.
We need to balance several different, and sometimes competing, needs and interests. We must have some sort of educational continuity for our students.
The school personnel must be able to do our jobs with a reasonable degree of safety, and with achievable goals and flexible demands upon us. Families must have the support they need to function in what may be a very new reality.
Finally, every single student must be able to learn what they need, while still being safe, and having guaranteed access to what they need to thrive.
The basic ethos of our teachers’ union is that what is best for the group, is best for all our members. We stand together to do what is right, what is best for students, parents, staff and community, and we always have.
To that end, our La Crosse Education Association believes we must engage in the following work in order to start school again in September 2020:
1) First and foremost, we need a comprehensive plan, developed by educational leaders, experts and legislators, at the federal, state and local levels. Now is not the time to listen to campaign donors or special-interest groups; now is the time to do what is best for our students, families and communities. That means that we must allocate resources to make this happen: more technology staff, more custodial staff, more educators in general, more school-community support staff, etc. We must plan for what education itself will look like in this new reality. We must plan for what our programs will look like, sooner rather than later. We must involve our communities and our families, and we recognize that this will not be easy, but this collaborative work is necessary. It is critical to our success that we are all on the same team.
2) We must have adequate funding. Now is not the time to cut school funding, but rather to increase it. The state must be able to direct funds to where they are needed, and the funds need to be what is necessary, not simply enough to get by. We can only do this if the federal government actually assumes its true role: improving the lives of our citizens. The federal government should support state and local education budgets based on what is needed, instead of some compromise based on what some people say we can afford. The idea that schools have to do more with less is long past its expiration date.
3) We need extensive collaboration at all levels. At the state level, expert educators and education leaders need to be involved and have their input respected and incorporated. At the local level, educators, administrators and other school personnel need to work together to build an original vision of what we will be doing in a few months. Collaboration can produce amazing results, but only when we truly value and incorporate the input from all involved.
4) Lastly, we need infrastructure in place so that families can work when they need to work, they can stay home when they need to stay home, and kids have a safe place to be when they are not in school. This might be an increase in day-care offerings, this might include businesses like the YMCA or the Boys & Girls Clubs providing more safe spaces for kids when they are not in school, including during what were “school hours” previously. I don’t know what this will look like, but surely people can figure it out together. We know that nothing can replace the in-person contact and relationships that teachers build with our students and their families, but we must come as close as possible to continue to provide the world-class education that people in Wisconsin have come to expect.
We basically have a short window of time to get the systems, programs and people in place to get up and running to start school for the 2020-2021 school year.
This will take a lot of work, but our kids and our communities are depending upon us. We must continue to do what is best for kids, and together we will emerge stronger than ever.
John Havlicek is president of the La Crosse Education Association.
