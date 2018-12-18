When is the right time to impeach a bad president? When you have no other choice.
Has that time arrived? No.
During the recent midterm elections, Republicans devoted to Donald Trump and to their own electoral success sometimes depicted their opponents as so avid for impeachment that, if Democrats were given control of Congress, they would begin impeachment proceedings on the first day of the new term.
Indeed, a few Democrats have already come out in favor of impeachment, and it’s not hard to see why.
A significant majority of voters in the 2016 election — some 3 million — preferred someone else over Trump. Many of the voters who were disappointed by his victory had hopes that the responsibilities of the presidency would have a chastening effect on Trump and encourage the discipline, thoughtfulness, decency and dignity that are desirable in a good leader.
But that hasn’t happened; it was probably always an unreasonable expectation. The first two years of Trump’s presidency have been characterized by chaotic mismanagement, corruption and incompetence in nearly every department, embarrassingly petulant tweets, alienation of our allies and the undercutting of democratic norms at home and abroad.
We learn more and more about his unseemly record all the time. Last week Trump’s long-time sycophantic factotum, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to prison for passing out hush money with, he says, Trump’s knowledge and approval. The idea that Trump might not have known about this felonious violation of election law is about as plausible as the notion that Mohammed bin Salman didn’t know about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.
Trump’s apologists have willingly accepted his successive denials, from “there were no affairs” to “I never knew about the hush money” to “the hush money had nothing to do with the election” to “everybody does it” to “even if the mistresses were paid off, it’s not a big deal.”
But here’s what emerges most prominently from two years of the Trump era: Michael Cohen is not a good man; neither is Paul Manafort; nor are Rick Gates, Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Ryan Zinke, Scott Pruitt, Roger Stone, Jerome Corsi and many others.
These are the kind of men who are naturally attracted to and who revolve around someone such as Donald Trump. Trump isn’t a good man, either, and his policies have not been good for our country. By themselves, however, these are not grounds for impeachment. But actual crimes — lying, campaign finance violations, obstruction of justice — are. That’s where we are, or at least we’re very close.
But while it would be gratifying and healthy for our democracy to see the constitutional provisions for dealing with corruption and criminality in the presidency come into play, impeachment and a trial in the Senate would be ugly, divisive and probably unsuccessful. So far, Congress has not fulfilled its constitutional responsibility for oversight, and with Republican control of the Senate the chances of that changing soon are slim.
Besides, the essential and preferable course correction for our wayward ship of state requires the exercise of the most basic element of our democracy: the will of the people. Despite the hush money, despite whatever help Russia provided for him and in consequence of our quirky system of choosing a president, Trump is ours, yours and mine.
We’ve got an obligation to suffer under his leadership and to learn from it. We have to be willing to accept and absorb whatever the Mueller investigation discovers. We should remember that nobody has a right to be president, but that we do have a right to demand as much integrity of our leaders as we do of ourselves when we pursue our highest aspirations.
Our republic could suffer considerable damage before November of 2020. May the harm to our democratic norms not be irreparable. Our nation’s founders included impeachment in the Constitution for a reason. But the only real remedy is the will of the people at the next presidential election, when, let’s hope, we demand more of ourselves and of our president.
