John M. Crisp: Gordon Sondland's million-dollar quid pro quo

Sondland donated a million dollars to Trump’s inauguration committee and in return Sondland was awarded with the much-prized ambassadorship to the European Union.

This sort of quid pro quo — like most quid pro quos — is never specifically articulated. But it implies a third unspoken quid pro quo, the loyalty that a president might expect from an ambassador appointed for political reasons.

In this, Trump must have been disappointed. Sondland’s loyalty to Trump was tested by the awesome implications of testifying under oath, as well as, perhaps, the conviction only five days earlier of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone for lying to Congress.

And Sondland is not the sort of man who would throw himself on his sword for Donald Trump, any more than Trump would reciprocate.

In short, there is considerable reason to believe that Sondland is telling the truth. Further, he was in an excellent position to actually know the truth.

He was apparently the Amigo who, among the infamous Three, had the best access to Trump — few people in the world can call the White House and get the president on the line. And even though his post was technically in Brussels, he was all over Ukraine, talking, texting and emailing all of the principals.