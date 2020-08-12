John M. Crisp: It's a good time for a sports timeout

We are tired of staying at home. We've become desperate to get our kids out of the house and back in school. We're tired of wearing masks. We want to go back to work and eat out and go to concerts. We want to see some baseball and, above all, football.

Unfortunately, many of our state and national leaders were as unprepared to take on the pandemic as we were. They gambled on hope instead of science. They forgot -- or ignored -- the fact that until we develop better weapons to fight it, the pandemic calls the shots. We reopened too soon and the pandemic is resurging.

Now Congress seems incapable of providing the economic relief that could keep our society reasonably functional until a cure or vaccine is developed.

The Trump administration has failed miserably at developing a national strategy to fight the pandemic. Many of us are ignoring the essential defense against the virus: masks. We're going to large parties and repopulating confined church pews.

And last week 250,000 bikers converged on Sturgis, S.D., for their annual rally, even though 60% of the locals voted to postpone it. For $20, you can buy a T-shirt that says, "SCREW COVID. I'M GOING TO STURGIS."