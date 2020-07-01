John M. Crisp: It's time for a new holiday: National Day

And Independence Day was no great gift to Black Americans.

Britain abolished the slave trade in 1807, and in 1833 it abolished slavery itself throughout nearly all of the British Empire. Without Independence Day, Black Americans might have been free by 1833. Instead, in our young nation they faced decades of slavery, a bloody Civil War and many more decades of de facto social suppression that has yet to be resolved.

Colonial white women welcomed independence from England, as well, but the Constitution did not afford them the same rights as those enjoyed by men; they wouldn't be permitted even to vote until 1920.

So July 4, 1776, is a day worthy of commemoration, but the idea that it represents independence and freedom for all Americans is a white, masculine conceit upon which we should probably cast the same skeptical eye that we are turning toward the Confederacy.

So let's remember the day that our nation declared its independence from England, but let's not glorify it beyond the credit that it deserves.

Besides, too many of our monuments, statues and celebrations look backward, commemorating a past that we rarely bother to understand as fully as we should. In fact, too often our interpretations of the past tend to separate us, rather than bring us together.