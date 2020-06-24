John M. Crisp: It's time to bring the Civil War to an end

Slavery and segregation have given way to their modern equivalents, de facto segregation in our schools, churches and neighborhoods and economic conditions that guarantee that Black family wealth is a fraction of white wealth.

Second, we have to abandon the cult of the Civil War. This means dismantling the monuments that glorify the so-called "Lost Cause," the revisionist idea that the South was fighting for states' rights or the preservation of a benign, honorable way of life.

It means letting go of our fetish for the Confederate flag, and it means renaming the 10 military installations that still commemorate Confederate officers.

This is not erasing history; it's embracing it honestly. The courage and gallantry these honored confederates might have displayed cannot redeem the fact that they were fighting to preserve white supremacy.

And they weren't terribly good at it. Robert E. Lee was a competent tactician, but he was no strategist, and his unrealistic stubbornness after his defeat was inevitable cost the lives of many Americans, on both sides.

Lee was a slaveholder who sometimes had slaves flogged; sometimes he flogged them himself. And like much of the Southern aristocracy, after the fighting stopped, Lee put his efforts into maintaining white supremacy.