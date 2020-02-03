John M. Crisp: Just how dark a day was Jan. 31, after all?

Senate Republicans did their best to minimize the seriousness of the essential charge against the president, that he withheld crucial military aid in order to coerce Ukraine into announcing an investigation that he thought would benefit him politically.

But let's not mince words: Trump used the power of his office in an attempt to cheat in an American election.

That idea ought to stun us. In fact, it's so outrageous that Republican resistance to it had to find ways to gradually accommodate itself to the notion that any American president would do such a thing.

At first Republicans argued that it didn't happen. In the face of a great deal of credible evidence that it did occur, they turned their attention to the "process," making a number of false allegations about the manner in which the articles of impeachment were produced in the House.

Republicans claimed that the allegations against Trump are based in pure partisanship, because every House Republican refused to vote for them. Which reminds me of the joke about the man who murdered his parents, then threw himself upon the mercy of the court because he was an orphan.