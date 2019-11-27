John M. Crisp: Our nation is in dire need of a few good Republicans

If the Republicans had better arguments they wouldn’t have to rely on flimsy ones such as these, nor would they have to repeat them constantly.

Did Trump withhold a White House meeting and military aid from Ukraine, at a time when it desperately needed both, in exchange for help with his re-election?

The evidence against Trump is overwhelming. I cannot summarize the many hours of testimony any better than Chairman Adam Schiff did on the last day: “He did it.”

What now? Impeachment in the House seems inevitable; so does acquittal in the Senate. But what our nation needs more than anything right now is a few good Republicans willing to place principle over party.

I had a fleeting hope for Rep. Will Hurd, a soft-spoken, moderate Republican from Texas who had the courage to serve as an undercover C.I.A. officer in Afghanistan, as well as to stand up to Trump on his border wall and other issues.

Alas, on the last day of testimony he hewed close to the party line.

But it’s not too late for Hurd and other Republicans to weigh carefully the competing interests of their own political futures versus the acknowledgement of the truth and the primacy of the rule of law in our country.

Courage is contagious. The public integrity of only a few Republicans could change the arc of this sorry episode back toward the stringent accountability required by the Constitution of those in public office.

John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Georgetown, Texas, and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.

