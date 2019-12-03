John M. Crisp: Revisiting the legacy of Wounded Knee

In fact, H.R. 3467 reports that more than two-thirds of the victims of Wounded Knee were unarmed women and children. Wounded Knee was a My Lai of the great Native American genocide.

Nevertheless, 20 Medals of Honor were awarded for the massacre of Dec. 29, 1890.

H.R. 3467 mandates the rescission of those awards, arguing that honoring the participants in the massacre “is a disservice to the integrity of the United States and its citizens, and impinges on the integrity of the award and those who have earned the Medal since.”

At present the Remove the Stain Act is in subcommittee. But last week, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren filed a Senate version of the same bill, along with co-sponsors and fellow candidates Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.

It is hard to imagine a more righteous and well-meaning effort than a bill that honors both the victims of Wounded Knee and the many recipients of the Medal of Honor who truly deserve the award for their valorous actions in combat.