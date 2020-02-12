John M. Crisp: The costs of indulging Trump and Pete Rose

After the U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of wrongdoing, he continued to assert that he did absolutely nothing wrong. This is almost certainly not true.

In fact, his acquittal was supported by the compliance of a significant number of Republican senators who conceded that Trump did, indeed, do something wrong — their favorite word for it was “inappropriate” — but that what he did wasn’t so bad that it warranted removal from office.

Which raises an interesting question: Have we slouched into an era in which we too readily indulge bad behavior and reduce the punishments that we impose for wrongdoing? Are we living in an era of diminished personal accountability?

This occurred to me when I noticed that on the very day of Trump’s acquittal, former ballplayer Pete Rose filed a petition asking Major League Baseball to rescind his permanent banishment from the sport, handed down in 1989, for gambling on baseball games, including games played by the Cincinnati Reds when Rose was their manager.

Rose was one of baseball’s greatest players. His lifetime batting average is .303, and he still holds the Major League record for hits, 4,256. He would almost certainly have been in the Baseball Hall of Fame by now, had it not been for that pesky gambling thing.