John Manzella: American capitalism: improve it or lose it in the 2020s

The impact of these problems, combined with perceptions that the current American economic system is unfair, is reflected in recent surveys.

For example, in a November Gallup poll, only half of 18 to 39 year olds viewed capitalism positively, down from 66% in 2010.

Since then, young adults’ opinion of capitalism has deteriorated to the point where socialism is tied in popularity.

In October, a survey conducted by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation revealed a more urgent concern: that 70% of millennials — who represent the largest generational segment of the U.S. population at 75 million people — were likely to vote for a socialist candidate. And the percentage who said they were extremely likely to do so doubled from 2018 to 2019.

American free-market capitalism is the greatest economic system ever devised. Nevertheless, its flaws need to be fixed. If not, an increasing number of Americans who feel they have been left behind are likely to embrace socialism, which has repeatedly failed.

Some of the biggest beneficiaries of our capitalist system have begun to speak out and recommend solutions to ensure we don’t kill the goose that lays the golden egg.