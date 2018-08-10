It was widely reported Monday that Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify removed content from right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars network from their platforms.
Jones peddled the bizarre theories that the tragic shootings in 2012 at Sandy Hook were a hoax, and that Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff ran a child-sex ring out of a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C. He is a morally repugnant windbag and I don’t want to listen to him. But I do want to live in a country where he can spout his nonsense and be seen and dismissed for the detestable jackass he is.
Private tech companies are certainly free to set the terms of their user agreements, but they should err in the direction of inclusivity when doing so — as Twitter has done in keeping Jones’ account live for now.
Removing Jones’ content from big tech platforms lends credibility to his narrative about a left-wing conspiracy to silence him and other conservatives. The Infowars homepage Monday offered the following dire warning: “The war on your mind is in full swing as globalists remove outlets of liberty and truth, starting with the tip of the spear: Alex Jones.”
And Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday, “How long before Big Tech and their Democrat friends move to censor and purge @BreitbartNews, @DailyCaller and other conservative voices from their platforms?”
It is better to allow Jones to make a fool of himself than to make him a free speech martyr.
Furthermore, there is the risk of banning Jones and then falling further down the slippery slope of censorship. Once private censorship by tech giants begins, where will it end? I find much of what conservative radio host Mark Levin has to say needlessly hateful, divisive and offensive — ditto for Samantha Bee at times. But I don’t want them removed from social media.
The censorship danger is great because big tech companies have unprecedented power to control the distribution of information in society, and they respond quickly to public pressure. Vox reported Monday that the bans came “after mounting public backlash against Infowars’ pernicious rhetoric.” We won’t have a free and robust marketplace of ideas if those who control the flow of information silence whoever they are pressured to silence whenever they are pressured to do so.
Banning Jones and his ilk from major social platforms could also ultimately drive them underground where it would be harder to track the mischief they are up to. It is a safe bet that Jones will spout conspiratorial nonsense so long as he breathes. I would rather him do it openly than in the dark recesses of the web removed from any scrutiny whatsoever.
Banning Jones also will not solve the problems of hate speech or false information. Devotees of Jones are still free to post videos from his website to their Facebook pages and to YouTube. And as The New York Times reports, there are hundreds of smaller outlets promoting similar conspiratorial nonsense with millions of followers reposting the content.
Finally, we are all big boys and girls and can decide for ourselves whom to listen to. We should have the confidence in our discretion that President John Kennedy praised in a speech in 1962:
“We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.”
Big tech companies should do a more effective job than they have to check Russian interference in our elections. They also should remove any particular content that incites violence, such as Jones’ rant in July, livestreamed on his Facebook page, accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of covering up child rape and then pantomiming shooting Mueller.
I appreciate the moral stance of the tech companies against hate speech and the glorification of violence. And I appreciate the desire Apple conveyed Sunday in a statement to Buzzfeed News to “provide a safe environment for all of our users.” But a social environment in which there is censorship whenever there is public pressure for it is not a safe environment for all of our citizens.
Apple, in its statement to Buzzfeed, said, “We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.” But if big tech companies kick off everyone who is sometimes disrespectful of those who hold opposing views from their platforms, how many would remain?
Communications technology has changed a great deal since Benjamin Franklin was publisher of the Pennsylvania Gazette, but the principle underlying his apology in 1731 to those who were angry with him “on the Account of printing things they don’t like” remains valid: “That if all printers were determined not to print anything till they were sure it would offend nobody, there would be very little printed.”
Never seen Jones before yesterday. Thank God we don"t have cable.
This loser makes Hitler look tame, above and beyond a scary whackerjob.
It also made me realize that Climatehoax , Rickzerocok,Buggs and the Exlax2New boy,
despite their own extremely severe mental illness level,
are.in essence Jones wannabees. We now know why
Their nonsense comments are always plagiarized versions of Jone"s lies , rants, and murderous bullkrap., verbatim !!!
That"s why us smart folks don"t read them,
and neither does anyone else.
JFK pretty well nailed it. The Deep State is afraid of the people. As viewed by the Deep State, the people are sheep that need to be controlled. That's the job of the propaganda media. Think of them as shepards. For a long time this arrangement worked splendidly. Then came the internet and people like Alex Jones telling the truth, and destroying the necessary illusions of the propaganda media. This phenomenon has the Deep State in a panic. The truth media was the BIG reason the Deep State's candidate lost to Donald Trump. A serious movement is now underway to get rid of the truth media and the threat it poses. The first strike was launched with Big Tech purging Alex Jones in a coordinated action worthy of Josef Stalin. Stay tuned. As Bette Davis would say, 'it's going to be a bumpy ride' from here on out.
This is a good column. My favorite part is, "Alex Jones is a loathsome windbag."
Jones has ZERO right to spread his lunatic theories and hateful rhetoric on private networks. If he wants to spread this BS he is free to establish his own Internet platform. People like Chippy are always claiming their "right" to use these networks, but those rights simply don't exist.
Grow up Cassie, quit acting like a baby. Please, someone, anyone, change her diapers.
Once again, unable to support his ridiculous arguments with any kind of facts or evidence, Chip DeNure makes lame schoolyard taunts. He's a pathetic loser who desperately needs mental health care.
A prime example of the deceit of the propaganda media is the Parkland tragedy where two students who were there described multiple gunmen. One said there were three shooters; the other that she was actually walking with Nicholas Cruz when shots were fired in the building. Alex Jones and others in the truth media reported this; there are videos of the two students. The propaganda media ignored the two eyewitnesses. This was an obvious false flag to try to achieve a Deep State agenda item-gun control.
Alex is represented as a conspiracy theorist by the propaganda media. The public has been brainwashed to believe a conspiracy theorist is a nut. The CIA used the term to denigrate JFK assassination researchers who presented evidence that JFK was killed by the CIA. Conspiracies are the dominant feature of world history. They are real when based on solid evidence. And you don't get that evidence from the propaganda media. They cover it up.
What Maxine Waters called for against this administration is equally appalls what jones says, has she been banned?
Hoaxer, you are so full of shite. Comparing Waters' remarks to the toxic and dangerous rhetoric spread by Jones just shows the depths of your desperation.
This was a fairly decent column. Thank you Tribune. I sincerely mean that. The quote from JFK was superb. The denunciation of Alex Jones is off target. Alex has been telling the people the truth. The mainstream media has not. That's why the Big Tech companies silenced him. The alternative media has become a very real threat to the Deep State. That's why Big Tech did what they did. The necessary illusions doled out by the propaganda media have lost their appeal to an increasing segment of society. Truth is preferred. Anyone studying the Sandy Hook evidence knows the official version is full of holes. Pizzagate is real. Andrew Breitbart, before his mysterious death, tweeted that Hillary's campaign manager, John Podesta, was a 'cover-upperer of a child sex slave operation.' Podesta's e-mails were hacked revealing coded references to having sex with children. Those e-mails are available for viewing with a google. Many people mistakenly believe that truth-tellers are valued by society in general. They are not. The truth is upsetting to many; they prefer the illusion, and resent it when its disturbed. So God bless you Alex Jones, and his many fans. You are the Resistance.
Alex Jones' comments have been proven time and time again to be lies. Your crazed rantings notwithstanding, Chippy, all of the nonsense you and Jones spout is nothing but utter nonsense that has been repeatedly debunked. But facts simply don't matter to you. You will reject anything that goes counter to your paranoid fantasies.
Cassie, we all know in your world, truth is only truth if you agree with it. Grow up; show a little maturity.
Chippy, we all know that in your paranoid fantasy, NO amount of evidence or facts will sway you from your ill-informed opinions. Get yourself checked into a mental health care facility before you hurt yourself or others.
