Josh Hammer: William Barr isn't a toady. That's the nature of his job

Article II, Section 1, Clause 1 of the Constitution states that “(t)he executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.” The power is vested not in numerous sources, but solely in the president. The president maintains plenary authority over the entirety of the executive branch.

The “unitary executive theory,” which Democrats routinely excoriate, comes from the plain text of the Constitution. As Barr recently said during his remarks at the Federalist Society’s 2019 National Lawyers Convention, the notion of the unitary executive “is not ‘new,’ and it is not a ‘theory.’”

On the contrary, he continued, “(i)t is a description of what the Framers unquestionably did in Article II of the Constitution.”

Throughout American history, attorneys general have intuited and acted upon their nonindependent subordination to presidents of the United States.

In “Conflicting Loyalties: Law and Politics in the Attorney General’s Office, 1789-1990,” the scholar Nancy V. Baker explored the historical nature of the attorney general’s position.

Baker devoted entire book sections to “The Attorney General as a Legal Advisor” and “The Attorney General as a Policy Advisor.”