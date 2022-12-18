Judi Zabel: Holiday spirits: Serve responsibly

Beginning with Drinksgiving and lasting through New Year’s, risky drinking behavior has been part of the holiday festivities in our community.

In La Crosse County, alcohol use is a regular part of social gatherings, and holiday celebrations. Young people are often exposed to positive portrayals of alcohol use by watching the adults around them. Studies show a relationship between underage drinking behaviors and the drinking behaviors of adult relatives, adults in the same household, and adults in the same community and state.

Children are likely to be familiar with the drinking choices of the adults around them. This can lead to youth accepting heavy alcohol use even before they reach legal drinking age. Additionally, children and teenagers may copy the adults’ actions and views towards alcohol, for example using alcohol to deal with stress, have fun or to boost self-confidence.

As binge drinking among adults in a community increases the chance of underage drinking also increases.

Teens whose parents binge drink are more likely to drink alcohol than those whose parents do not.

A safe and realistic drinking limit is three drinks in a day and seven drinks in a week for women. For men it’s four drinks in a day and 14 drinks in a week. Anything more than this guidance is considered either heavy drinking or binge drinking.

Be careful with pre-packaged drinks. They may exceed standard drink sizes of a 12-ounce beer, a 5-ounce wine or a 1.5-ounce distilled spirit.

Alcohol misuse harms individuals, families, and communities. It may cause depression, anxiety, and suicide. Some people are harmed when using alcohol with other drugs. Alcohol misuse can also cause injuries from partner abuse, sexual assault, and homicide. Misusing alcohol often makes people less productive at work. Some people may go to jail because they misuse alcohol.

One in two La Crosse County high school students have ever had an alcohol beverage putting their growing brains at risk. The brain is going through a lot of development during the teen years through age 25. Therefore, youth are more vulnerable to the harms of alcohol. This could include poor school performance, disruptions to brain growth in memory and reasoning, and increased risk of an alcohol use disorder later in life.

The good news is that adults close to youth can empower young people by showing that social gatherings and holiday events do not need to revolve around alcohol. Whether it be a family function, company holiday party or friends gathering, here are tips for hosting safer holiday events and positively influencing youth opinions of alcohol:

Promote mocktails or sparkling water. Guests will have something to reward themselves and celebrate without having an alcoholic drink.

Skip the jello shots or high alcohol drinks. Avoid the punch bowl with unknown alcohol amounts.

Avoid open bars where youth can easily access drinks, keep the soda and non-alcoholic beverages in a separate space from the alcohol.

Have a conversation with youth ahead of the party about alcohol use and your expectations. For tips on how to start a conversation early search WI DHS—Small Talks.

Know the signs of when you or someone else has had too much alcohol and plan how to handle those situations.

Make it easy for people to say, “No, thank you” to alcohol.

Ask, “Can I get you a drink? We have both non-alcoholic and alcoholic options available.” Don’t question the reasons for their choice.

Demonstrate social occasions can be fun without alcohol.

Consider how your alcohol use influences the youth around you and support those that want to drink less this holiday season. Serve responsibly. Visit AlliancetoHeal.com.

