Katelyn Doyle: How to survive the shutdown and save some money at the same time

By now, we’re all aware of the importance of staying home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Social distancing will help flatten the curve to prevent our health-care facilities from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

So, between virtual meetings and reorganizing your kitchen drawers, what are other ways to stay productive at home – and maybe even save some money? Here are a few suggestions:

Set up or update your estate plan. It may not be a fun topic, but eventually we all pass away. You want to be sure that your assets are distributed to your loved ones as smoothly as possible. An estate plan allows you to choose the beneficiaries of your hard-earned assets while avoiding probate and minimizing taxes. For those with minor children, estate plans are essential for nominating a guardian to care for your child in case of a tragedy. Most estate plans also include power-of- attorney documents. These allow you to nominate an agent to make financial and health-care decisions on your behalf in case you become incapacitated. Many law firms, including ours, are able to assist you by phone or videoconference to address a wide variety of legal matters.

