Katelyn Doyle: How to survive the shutdown and save some money at the same time

By now, we’re all aware of the importance of staying home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Social distancing will help flatten the curve to prevent our health-care facilities from being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
So, between virtual meetings and reorganizing your kitchen drawers, what are other ways to stay productive at home – and maybe even save some money? Here are a few suggestions:
- Set up or update your estate plan. It may not be a fun topic, but eventually we all pass away. You want to be sure that your assets are distributed to your loved ones as smoothly as possible. An estate plan allows you to choose the beneficiaries of your hard-earned assets while avoiding probate and minimizing taxes. For those with minor children, estate plans are essential for nominating a guardian to care for your child in case of a tragedy. Most estate plans also include power-of- attorney documents. These allow you to nominate an agent to make financial and health-care decisions on your behalf in case you become incapacitated. Many law firms, including ours, are able to assist you by phone or videoconference to address a wide variety of legal matters.
- Check that your beneficiary designations are up to date. Call your insurance agent or financial adviser to make sure you have the proper beneficiaries listed on your policies and accounts. Ask your bank for “payable on death” forms to name beneficiaries of your checking and savings accounts. Consider asking your attorney about filing a “Non-Probate Transfer on Death Deed” to transfer real estate to your children upon your death. Naming a beneficiary of these assets allow them to bypass your estate – thereby avoiding probate altogether.
- Review your bank and credit card statements closely. Remember when you signed up for that free trial of Disney+ and forgot to cancel? Or when you signed up for Audible and then let your credits pile up? Those services are still charging you monthly – maybe it’s time to cancel.
- Check your interest rates. Whether it’s your credit card or mortgage, check to see whether you can opt for a lower interest rate. Interest is the fee paid for the privilege of borrowing money. But the higher the interest rate, the more you’ll ultimately pay for borrowing that money. Now might be a good time to look into refinancing your mortgage or getting a loan modification. It’s also a good time to call your credit card issuer and ask for a lower rate – many cardholders who ask for a rate cut receive one, especially if they can point to a history of being a loyal customer who makes timely payments.
- Check your car insurance rates. See if you can get a better deal. If you have multiple types of insurance (e.g. car, homeowners, etc.), you can usually get a discount. Just because your insurance was the best deal when you first took it out doesn’t mean it still is.
- Check for unclaimed property. Businesses holding financial assets are required to turn over to the Department of Revenue those assets when there has been no owner activity on the account for one year or more, and when the holder of the asset is unable to contact the owner. You can check the DOR’s unclaimed property database at
- and simply type in your name.
- Think about long-term care planning. Many of us will need assisted living or nursing home care as we grow older. You want to be sure you have a plan in place for covering the costs of such care. Will you be able to cover the costs on your own? Do you have long-term care insurance? If you will need Medicaid assistance, what steps can you take to protect your home and assets from being “spent down” to qualify for Medicaid, or to protect your assets from estate recovery? Consider talking to your attorney about irrevocable trusts or deeding a future interest in your home to your children.
I hope you take some time to go through these suggested actions – and then take a break with your next Netflix show.
Katelyn Doyle is an attorney at Johns, Flaherty & Collins, S.C. in La Crosse.
