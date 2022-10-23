Katie Berkedal: Prioritize what's best for education and support referendum

Place and population often dictate quality of life. Much of humanity lives in some version of “Oxymoronastan”: countries with benevolent dictators, food insecurity and civil war.

Then there’s the other end of the spectrum. The maldistribution of wealth among people extends to nations. The U.S. has 4.25% of the world’s population and 24.4% of the world’s wealth.

La Crosse falls into an even tinier category—best place to live in the world’s wealthiest nation.

After applying myriad quality of life metrics, AARP consistently rates La Crosse in the top 10 most livable small cities with populations of 25,000 to 100,000.

Recently, La Crosse was named “best small college town” in Wisconsin and fourth in the nation.

The most famous review of La Crosse came in the 19th century. Mark Twain chronicles his visit to La Crosse in Life on the Mississippi. Observing La Crosse has buildings, “…architecturally fine enough to command respect in any city,” Twain writes, “It is a choice town…”

Before going all Lake Wobegon here, 22% of La Crosse residents live below the poverty level and a public park has become a refugee camp for the homeless.

Unfortunately, homelessness is a complicated problem immune from simple solutions.