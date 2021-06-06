Keith Knutson: Coming to terms with history

A dozen Greenwood leaders made their case for continued federal territorial governance directly to President Theodore Roosevelt. He had already determined his support for statehood. Despite a Congressional requirement that Oklahoma’s constitution “make no distinction in civil or political rights on account of race or color,” the new state implemented a system of harsh segregation, just as Greenwood residents had feared.

In 1919 the United States erupted into a “Red Summer.” More than 30 cities, including the nation’s capital, experienced race riots. Two thousand African Americans lost their lives. It was Greenwood’s fate to experience the worst of these killing sprees two years later.

This tragic episode vividly displays the two Americas that have existed through our history. One is the idealized notion of a land of opportunity and freedom available to the predominant white population. Black Americans, along with other designated minorities, have experienced the second America of brutal discrimination and violent suppression.

There are three remaining Greenwood survivors. To this day there has been no recompense for the transgressions against them, or any descendants of the 300 victims and 1200 owners of homes and businesses destroyed .