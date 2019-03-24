At 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, Viterbo University will host a League of Women Voters-sponsored panel discussion about the need in Wisconsin for drawing fair maps for our representative districts.
The panel will meet in Nursing Center Room 196 and include Matt Rothschild of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Erin Grunze of the LWV and La Crosse County Board Chair Tara Johnson.
The opportunity for mischief in map drawing has deep historical roots.
At the Constitutional Convention held in Philadelphia in 1787, a committee led by Eldridge Gerry developed the method for determining each state’s proportional representation in the House of Representatives. First, the Constitution mandates we count ourselves every 10 years in a census.
After the census, state legislatures draw district lines based upon each state’s percentage of the total population, determining each representative’s constituencies. State legislators also draw their own lines.
Two decades after the Convention, as the governor of Massachusetts, Gerry presided over an infamous distortion in drawing his state’s representative boundaries.
Boston newspapers saw a salamander-shaped district on the map, and named it a gerrymander. In our political lexicon, the term carries the opprobrium of subverting our democratic ideals in electing representatives to office.
Unfortunately, today gerrymandering has become a pervasive trait in our political system.
The partisan advantage of a political party willing to gerrymander undermines faith in government, and distorts rule by the majority. With the advent of modern computer technological capabilities, legislators have manipulated maps with increasing effectiveness to keep themselves in power.
The Wisconsin Legislature has failed to produce fair maps for almost half a century. When legislators failed to reached agreement, federal courts have drawn the lines.
In 2019, a group of Wisconsin citizens still challenges the legality of maps drawn in 2011. It costs the state precious public resources in legal fees, and we suffer from the injustices gerrymandered representation perpetrates upon us.
Support is growing throughout our state for fair maps reform. Half the county boards have officially urged adoption of nonpartisan redistricting. Six counties have overwhelmingly supported referenda calling for the same reform.
On April 2, voters in La Crosse and Vernon counties have the opportunity to add support to this growing demand for fair maps. We can vote yes on an advisory referendum calling upon the Legislature to enact “a nonpartisan procedure for preparing legislative and congressional redistricting plans.”
The most effectual model for us to follow already exists in Iowa. Since 1980, after completion of every decennial census, that state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency creates a Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission.
Iowa follows a strict set of criteria set out in law, prohibiting any use of political data. Public hearings allow citizen input before the Legislature enacts the maps.
The resulting districts are compact. They provide voters with territorial integrity in both state and federal representation. This kind of map making enhances regional continuity for voters’ social and economic interests.
As a result, politicians must be responsive to the interests of Iowa’s citizens. Iowa’s elected representatives have no opportunity to select their own voters, and thus engineer election results.
We in Wisconsin should insist upon such integrity in our election system.
Meaningful elections provide us the cornerstone of our democracy. This depends on having representative maps drawn fairly.
Voting yes for fair maps April 2 will help lead our state toward more responsive and responsible government. Nonpartisan map drawing will result in elected legislators more honestly and accurately addressing voters’ needs and aspirations.
