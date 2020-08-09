Keith Knutson: Gerrymandering is no laughing matter

It is occurring here in Wisconsin. The past decade’s Republican-dominated governance has implemented restrictive photo ID requirements. Party operatives have been actively seeking to purge voter registrations on nebulous grounds.

And even when we can exercise our most powerful tool in building a just society, the right to vote, some politicians and their supporters find ways to undermine the will of the majority.

Gerrymandering draws representative district lines to politicians’ advantage. It allows them to choose their voters, rather than voters choosing their representatives. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts tells us gerrymandering is incompatible with democratic principles.

Such an embarrassing indictment of the practice might have instigated the La Crosse County Republican Party chairperson to declare the charge of gerrymandering in our state is “laughable.”

To the contrary, Republican gerrymandering has undermined our state’s proud tradition of honest and responsive representative self-governance. In the 2018 election to fill our state Assembly, Republicans won less than 48% of the total state vote. However, they garnered almost two-thirds of all the seats.