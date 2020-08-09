Keith Knutson: Gerrymandering is no laughing matter

When President Barack Obama eulogized Congressman John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta recently, he placed Lewis in the pantheon of our nation’s founders.
Members of Congress had done so previously in the nation’s capital.
With bravery and integrity, Lewis led this country for five decades toward our constitutional aspiration of “a more perfect union.”
For more than three decades, he was highly regarded on both sides of the aisle in the House of Representatives, through his tireless efforts to build what Obama described as a “fuller, fairer and better America.”
On March 25, 1965, Lewis and thousands of others marched with Dr. Martin Luther King onto the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. He suffered severe bodily injury from brutal police violence.
The atrocious scene led Congress to quickly pass the Voting Rights Act, signed into law Aug. 6 the same year by President Lyndon Johnson.
Expansion of voting rights has accompanied what Obama frequently refers to as the arc of history, or what we regard as human progress.
That arc is currently suffering a very bumpy road. In the eulogy to Lewis, Obama reminded us too many people in power today are “doing their darndest to discourage people from voting.”
It is occurring here in Wisconsin. The past decade’s Republican-dominated governance has implemented restrictive photo ID requirements. Party operatives have been actively seeking to purge voter registrations on nebulous grounds.
And even when we can exercise our most powerful tool in building a just society, the right to vote, some politicians and their supporters find ways to undermine the will of the majority.
Gerrymandering draws representative district lines to politicians’ advantage. It allows them to choose their voters, rather than voters choosing their representatives. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts tells us gerrymandering is incompatible with democratic principles.
Such an embarrassing indictment of the practice might have instigated the La Crosse County Republican Party chairperson to declare the charge of gerrymandering in our state is “laughable.”
To the contrary, Republican gerrymandering has undermined our state’s proud tradition of honest and responsive representative self-governance. In the 2018 election to fill our state Assembly, Republicans won less than 48% of the total state vote. However, they garnered almost two-thirds of all the seats.
Such election results constitute what the founders labeled tyranny of the minority. Republican leaders insist they will continue their illegitimate domination of our state’s government, using the La Crosse area’s 32nd state Senate seat, and the 94th Assembly seat within it, to help them achieve veto-proof majorities in both houses.
They want to override a veto by Gov. Tony Evers of their continued gerrymandering. The governor has proposed an independent People’s Maps Commission to draw our district lines. Fifty-one of our 72 counties have passed resolutions supporting the concept. Public opinion polling shows us 70% of Wisconsinites support fair maps.
Republican legislative leaders will have none of it.
This fall’s election offers us the opportunity to stop such political corruption that so infects our state. Voters in our area have a vital role to play in ending gerrymandering. We should take inspiration from the legacy of John Lewis and stand up for justice over political party self-interest.
Keith Knutson resides in the Driftless Region.
