Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke publicly last week for the first time since concluding his investigation into Russian influence during the 2016 election, as well as President Donald Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation.
The report’s first volume details the Russian influence and criminal behavior. It also addresses the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russians peddling their influence. All of this proved insufficient evidence to charge conspiracy against the president and his campaign.
The second volume chronicles Trump’s efforts to undermine the investigation.
It presents a dozen incidents of possible obstruction of justice. One thousand former federal prosecutors have publicly stated the evidence would result in criminal charges for anyone else. Last week, Mueller told us obstructing investigations struck at the very core of our constitutional apparatus.
The president intended not just to protect himself from prosecution. His campaign’s interactions with Russian influence are so damning, he has lied about what transpired, tried to cover up the activity and prevent it from coming out.
Mueller adhered to a Justice Department policy precluding indictment of a sitting president. However, he specifically refused to exonerate Trump.
The report notes our constitution requires a process outside “the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.” Constitutional logic makes clear the investigation should now be in congressional hands.
Which adds to inquiries already begun in the House of Representatives. Trump has vowed to fight these investigations every step of the way.
For example, the House Oversight Committee is looking into possible financial corruption at the intersection of Trump’s business and political affairs. A recent decision from U.S District Judge Amit Mehta ruled the committee has constitutional power to gain access to Trump’s tax returns.
Mehta cited an interesting historical precedent. In control of the House of Representatives for the first time by 1858, the Republican Party commenced investigating President James Buchanan. He had won the 1856 election by using federal funds to finance his campaign, among other transgressions.
Just like Trump today, Buchanan complained of congressional harassment. Congress released the findings only months before the 1860 presidential election. The release helped Abraham Lincoln, perhaps our greatest president, replace Buchanan, perhaps our worst.
Judge Mehta noted Congress’s broad constitutional powers, to serve an informing function to expose corruption in any branch of government.
Candidate Donald Trump promised to “drain the swamp” in his 2016 campaign. The Mueller report reveals that, rather than purifying our politics, Trump deeply contaminated them.
He and his campaign sought the help of a foreign adversary. They lied about doing so. Upon becoming president, Trump attempted to obstruct the inquiry into his behavior.
Removing a president from office prematurely needs strong public support. The first step, impeachment, requires only a simple majority vote in the House. Public Opinion polling shows 45% of Americans support such action today.
Conviction in the Senate requires a much higher threshold, a two-thirds vote. This made the Republican effort to remove Bill Clinton in 1998 such a fiasco. It is an important lesson we hold onto today.
In 1974, as overwhelming evidence grew against Richard Nixon, his own party in Congress convinced him to resign. So far, only one Republican member of the House, Justin Amash of Michigan, has publicly called for Trump’s impeachment. No other congressional Republican has dared join him.
With further investigation and accurate dissemination of the Mueller report findings, perhaps more Americans will find the courage to stand up to President Trump.
Democrats in control of the House of Representatives should continue exposing the unlawful, unconstitutional behavior of this president. If support to remove him prematurely through impeachment and conviction does not grow, then continued investigation and revelation of his corrupt activities may lead to a fate similar to James Buchanan’s.
