I recently had the privilege to represent Viterbo University on a two-week visit to Luxembourg. My primary purpose was to engage with students at The Lenster Lycée international school, located in Junglinster, a suburb of the nation’s capital, Luxembourg City.

Twenty-four students from the school will visit La Crosse on a four-week visit in late August and early September.

Viterbo has joined with other La Crosse educational institutions in constructing a growing relationship with counterparts in Luxembourg. My experience showed me what a valuable investment our community is making in constructing this relationship.

The country is the size of two La Crosse Counties. Its population is 650,000. Fifty-Three% are Luxembourg citizens, 38% are other European Union nationals, and 9% have arrived from outside the EU. The population has steadily increased since World War II. Immigrants have been needed to fill the workforce of an expanding economy.

In addition to the language diversity, I found an intriguing political openness in Luxembourg. Two days after my arrival local elections were held on a Sunday. Immigrants who have resided in their communities for at least five years are eligible to vote. However, citizenship is required for national and EU election eligibility. Voting is compulsory.

Five years residency is also required for citizenship application. Prospective citizens have to display capacity in the Luxembourgish language. And they are required to take a course, “Living Together in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.”

There are some distinct advantages for immigrants in Luxembourg compared with many other Western societies. The country has the highest minimum wage in the EU. Public transportation is free. It is one of the safest countries in the world. An increasingly diverse population is living together in safety and prosperity – a significant lesson to be learned from Luxembourg.

Another lesson has grown out of its post-World War II experience as one of the six original EU members. Luxembourg City is one of three EU capitals. The city set aside a section of land in 1960 dedicated to housing EU institutions. The area around the European Parliament building in the EU complex has exploded into a vibrant and modern retail and banking center.

In 1985 Luxembourg instigated an agreement with France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands in the village of Schengen, in the southeast corner of the country. Germany is directly across the Moselle River from Schengen. France is only several kilometers away. The agreement expressed the desire for visa-free travel among neighbors.

Today it has become the Schengen Treaty, encompassing 27 countries. It comprises the largest visa-free travel zone in the world. Schengen is a leading example of Luxembourg’s commitment to engaging a cosmopolitan approach to life in the 21st Century.

Although a Grand Duchy, the country’s governance is really conducted through a parliamentary democracy. One of the wealthiest societies on earth, the transformation from its pre-industrial agricultural foundations has been remarkable. Insightful political leadership has been essential in this transformation.

Shortly upon my return home, news broke about the dissolution of the government in nearby Netherlands over the issue of immigration. Anti-immigrant political parties have garnered support in Germany and France, as well as other EU member states.

Luxembourg’s Alternative Democratic Reform Party is small, and anti-immigrant. Ironically, ADR demanded and achieved in 1998 equality of pension provisions between civil servants and all other citizens.

Of course, this has provided a foundation for retirement equity for immigrants who have become citizens. This is yet another lesson learned from my delightful and educational visit to Luxembourg.