On May 10, Jonathan Bernstein’s opinion column in the Tribune stated that we should “Thank the money for making US elections more democratic.”

He constructed a straw man argument that voters are upset about the significant increase in political donations of less than $200.

The number of Americans contributing less than $200 to political campaigns has indeed doubled since 1992. Even so, until we reach 64 years of age no more than 14% of us make campaign contributions. For those of us over 65 it rises to 32%.

The American National Elections Studies found that in 2016, 71% of Hillary Clinton’s fundraising total came from contributions under $200. It was 40% of Donald Trump’s total contributions.

Individual campaign contributing is a restrictive and elite endeavor. It is doubtful that even this most participatory means of supporting campaign financing makes our elections more democratic.

Even if not necessarily enhancing our democracy, this traditional method of raising money for political campaigns is not controversial, except for Bernstein’s straw man argument. He misidentified the real problem in financing American political campaigns.

In 2010 the Supreme Court opened the floodgates of unlimited independent expenditures from corporate treasuries in its Citizens United decision. This decimated the 2002 bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, a congressional compromise brokered by Wisconsin Sen. Russ Feingold and his Arizona counterpart Sen. John McCain. This has led to the explosion of money into our political campaigns.

A 2014 study conducted at Harvard University confirmed that removing constraints on corporations to spend their vast wealth in political campaigns led to significant reductions in government regulation of business as well as their tax liabilities.

Corporate investments into our political system have paid handsome rewards to American businesses, which hold a 16 to 1 advantage over labor organizations in contributions to campaigns. Encouraging ordinary citizens to continue trying to compete with such lopsided odds is disingenuous.

Bernstein’s argument leads us into the ancient Greek task of Sisyphus. He was condemned to rolling a bolder up hill in perpetuity. It is a metaphor representing the persistent struggle against an essential absurdity of life.

Not only is our current campaign finance system absurd, but it is ripe with opportunities for financial manipulation and abuse.

The 2022 election of New York Rep. George Santos has become the most recent face of campaign corruption. He has been indicted on fraud and money laundering charges.

Perhaps even more disturbing for Wisconsinites, on May 14 the New York Times published “How to raise $89 million in small donations, and make it disappear.” Three graduates of a prominent Wisconsin university, with experience in their college political party organization, formed a political nonprofit business. The business status in the tax code, section 527, allowed them to raise unlimited amounts of money from less than $200 donations. Since 2014 this totaled $89 million.

Just 1% of the money raised was actually used for campaigning. About 90% found its way back to the three organizers’ own companies. They also arranged for $2.8 million to be allotted directly to themselves.

Their business manipulations allowed the three to post their accounts on the expansive IRS website, rather than the more focused site of the Federal Election Commission. Thousands of contributors’ contributions were misappropriated before the Times’ investigative journalists were able to decipher the scheme.

Bernstein’s column was obviously intended to try make us comfortable with a campaign financing system that has us pushing a corrupted and unjust rock up the electoral hill in each succeeding two-year election cycle.

We not only need to call him out on his subterfuge. We need to drastically reform the system.